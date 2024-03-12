Pelicans Announce Remainder of the 2024 Promotional Schedule

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are pleased to reveal the remainder of their promotional schedule for the 2024 season.

GIVEAWAYS:

The 25th season will feature five giveaways which will be distributed to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on each of the following nights:

April 6: 25 Seasons Commemorative Ticket

April 20: Hawaiian Shirt featuring the original Myrtle Beach Pelicans logos from 1999 - presented by WMBF News

May 18: Myrtle Beach Pelicans Pickleball Paddle - courtesy of Tidelands Health

August 17: Mystery Bobblehead

August 31: Mystery Bobblehead

CAN'T MISS NIGHTS:

April 6-7: 25 Seasons Celebration

April 20: STEM Night

April 21:

Splash's Birthday presented by Carolina Cool and Surfwater Promotions

Bark in the Park presented by River Oaks Animal Hospital

May 11: Military Appreciation Night courtesy of Renewal by Anderson and H&E Rentals ft. a jersey raffle for military personnel

May 18: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital ft. a jersey auction

June 15: Deaf Awareness Night

June 25: Tidelands Health Night

July 1-3: Red, White, & Blue Series presented by Campers Inn RV

July 13: Black's Tire Night

September 1: Fan Appreciation Night

AFTERNOON GAMES:

The Pelicans' 2024 schedule will include two afternoon games. First pitch on May 15 is slated for 12:05 PM, and on May 19 the game will begin at 4:05 PM.

ON-FIELD LOOK:

In addition to the Pelicans home jerseys, the full array of the club's on-field collection will be seen regularly throughout the 2024 season.

Palmetto State: April 6, 20 | June 29 | July 13, 27 | August 17, 31

Green Palmetto State: July 26

Red, White, & Blue Palmetto State: July 1-3

Pelisaurus Rex: April 19 | August 30

Pirate Pelican: Every Thursday

City Collection: May 8 | June 12 | July 10 | August 14

Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach: May 12, June 2, July 28

American Sign Language: June 15

FIREWORKS:

As a reminder, the 2024 season includes 23 post-game Fireworks Extravaganzas courtesy of Sparks Toyota. Dates include Opening Night, April 7, July 3, every Family Friday, and every Sunday and Thursday from June 13 through August 15.

Weekly promotions, along with those for Opening Weekend, and Family Fridays were previously released. For a complete listing of the Pelicans' promotional calendar please visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/promotions.

The Pelicans' 2024 season opens at home against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on April 5. Single game tickets as well as Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information or to purchase, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or stop by the Pelicans Front Office located at 1251 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach.

