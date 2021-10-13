Pedro Santos Invited to Arizona Fall League

Ports starting pitcher Pedro Santos will join the Mesa Solar Sox this fall as the Arizona Fall League begins play on Wednesday.

The AFL showcases a plethora of talent from prospects across all 30 organizations split up into six different teams. The Solar Sox are represented by the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Cuba native is among nine players in the Athletics organization set to join the Solar Sox. The righty will be the only Stockton Port along with four members each of the Lansing Lugnuts and Midland Rockhounds, including four of the A's top 30 prospects (per MLB.com) shortstop Logan Davidson (No.12), relief pitcher Jeff Criswell (No.14), shortstop Jeremy Eierman (No.26), and outfielder Austin Beck (No. 28).

The Ports strikeout leader from this past season was one of the anchors of the pitching staff, teeter-tottering from the starting rotation to the bullpen. The versatility displayed from Santos was acknowledged early on, having been put in several high leverage situations and occasionally pitching multiple times in a week.

Santos compiled a 3-7 record in 21 games while starting in 12 of them. He grappled a 6.32 earned run average and struck out a team-high 87 batters with opponents hitting .243 against him.

