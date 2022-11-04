Pedro Grifol Named White Sox Manager

Pedro Grifol, who managed the Everett AquaSox from 2003 to 2005, was named Chicago White Sox manager today. He will replace Hall of Famer Tony LaRussa, who announced in early October that he was stepping aside due to health issues. During his three seasons with the AquaSox he had a 116-113 record and worked with future all-stars Felix Hernandez, Adam Jones, Bryan LaHair, Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Saunders. This will be Grifol's first managerial job in the majors.

Grifol has been on the staff of the Kansas City Royals, since 2013, most recently as the bench coach. He was on the Royals' coaching staff for the organization's consecutive World Series appearances in 2014-15 - with the latter season resulting in a World Series victory.

Prior to his work with the Mariners and Royals organizations, Grifol had a nine-year playing career. Selected by the Twins out of Florida State University in the sixth round of the 1991 draft, Grifol spent five seasons as a catcher in the Twins' system and another four in the Mets' system. He reached Triple-A with both clubs but never cracked the Majors before ending his playing career following the 1999 season.

