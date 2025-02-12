Peak Events, Frisco RoughRiders to Host OU vs. TTU Face off at Riders Field

February 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders, is excited to announce a midweek matchup between the University of Oklahoma and Texas Tech University. The game will take place at Riders Field on Tuesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be ticketed exclusively as general admission with tickets set at $15. Tickets can be purchased.

Parking will be available on-site for $10.

Streaming information will be announced at a later date.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

