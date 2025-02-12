Hooks Reveal 2025 Promos

February 12, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - With the 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank, less than two months away, your new-look Corpus Christi Hooks present a promotional calendar packed with two dozen giveaways and 14 fireworks displays.

The CITGO Jersey Series celebrates Hooks history on special Saturdays in 2025 with the following jersey giveaways: 20th Anniversary (April 12), Inaugural Game (May 24), Whataburger Field Monument (June 28), Now & Then (July 26), and Jose Altuve Appreciation (August 23).

Bud Light Friday Fireworks are every Friday at Whataburger Field, including Fourth of July. You can also see the South Texas sky sparkle with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks on Sunday, May 25 and Independence Day Weekend Fireworks on Saturday, July 5.

Whataburger presents two Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Rings: Friday, April 11 and Thursday, April 24.

Opening Night T-Shirts on Tuesday, April 8 are the first of 18 wearables on the promo slate.

Also see Hooks Guayabera Shirts by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers Saturday, April 26; Short Sleeve Hoodies by Flint Hills Resources Friday, May 23; Long Sleeve Fishing Hoodies by Port of Corpus Christi Saturday, June 7; Harry Potter Hooks Jerseys Thursday, August 7; and a Hooks & Astros Hawaiian Shirt by 1st Community Bank Friday, August 22.

The headgear department is headlined by a Mother's Day Cap from Driscoll Health Plan on Sunday, May 11; Hooks Wide Brim Straw Hats by Reliant on Friday, July 11; and a Hooks Fan Cap from Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers on Friday, September 12.

Bobblehead aficionados delight with Rusty Hook Rodeo Barrel Bobbleheads, thanks to Texas Bridge Credit Union, on Friday, April 25, and Spencer Arrighetti Spaghetti Hooks Bobbleheads on Saturday, May 10, courtesy of Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair.

Other novelties include Hooks Umbrella giveaways at the 5:05 Sunday contests April 13 and April 27, thanks to the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department and Hooks Beach Towels by Driscoll on Friday, June 6.

Along with Pink in the Park, AutoNation presents a Hooks Ladies Clutch Sunday, June 29. And don't miss Hooks Roll Top Coolers by AutoNation on Saturday, August 9 as well as Hooks Tote Bags, courtesy of Corpus Christi Medical Center, Saturday, September 13.

Blue Ghosts Weekend, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, is May 23-25. In addition to Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks following the 6:35 PM start on the 25th, youngsters 12-and-under receive a Kids Ice Cream Hooks Jersey from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy.

Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy also has Education Day covered May 7 and May 21.

Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi presents a Kids Hooks Arm Sleeve giveaway on Sunday, June 8 and Sunday, July 27.

The kiddos will also clamor, maybe not for our BLUE OUT game July 12, but for the Bluey Character Appearance it has inspired! Bluey is in the house Saturday, July 12 and Sunday the 13th.

Not to be outdone, our youth department has planned a Pete the Cat Character Appearance for July 27.

Our VIP list also boasts the Astros' beloved mascot, Orbit, who is scheduled to shuttle from Daikin Park to Whataburger Field on Friday, August 22.

Back by popular demand: the H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Sweepstakes as over $5,000 in gift cards will be raffled off throughout the game on Sunday, June 8.

First Responders Night presented by LyondellBasell on Thursday, September 11 punctuates the 2025 theme night calendar.

Also take note of Stars Wars Night June 26, Malmo Oat Milkers by Oatly June 27, Gulf Coast Capital Night by Visit Corpus Christi July 25, Whataburger 75th Anniversary Celebration August 8, and Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Night August 24.

Bark in the Park, sponsored by Animal Medical Corpus Christi, returns on the following Thursdays: April 10, April 24, May 8, May 22, June 5, July 24, August 21 and September 11. You and your furry friend can make all eight games with our Bark in the Park Membership. The package also offers drink discounts, exclusive Hooks branded collapsible water bowl, car magnet, and gift bag with coupons to local dog organizations!

While single-game tickets don't go on sale until Friday, February 21, fans can beat the system with Hooks Mini Plans.

The Beach Plan includes one ticket and guarantees one giveaway item on July 11 (Hooks Wide Brim Straw Hat), August 9 (Hooks Roll Top Cooler), and August 22 (Astros & Hooks Hawaiian Shirt).

The Jersey Plan includes one ticket and guarantees one giveaway item for each date of the 20th Season Jersey Series, presented by CITGO: 20th Anniversary (April 12), Inaugural Game (May 24), Whataburger Field Monument (June 28), Now & Then (July 26), and Jose Altuve Appreciation (August 23).

Read more about Hooks Season Memberships and hospitality areas at cchooks.com, or inquire by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

And look the part at Whataburger Field by repping the Hooks' new look! Rebranded merchandise is available 24/7 at cchooks.com/shop.

Promotional dates, items, and quantities are subject to change. Visit cchooks.com/promotions for the updated list of giveaways, daily deals, and theme nights.

2025 Giveaways, Fireworks Shows & Theme Nights

Tue, Apr 8 at 6:35 PM - Opening Night T-Shirt (2,000 fans) presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Thu, Apr 10 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Apr 11 at 7:05 PM - Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Ring (3,000) presented by Whataburger, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Apr 12 at 7:05 PM - Hooks 20th Anniversary Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Sun, Apr 13 at 5:05 PM - Hooks Umbrella (1,000) presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

Thu, Apr 24 at 6:35 PM - Hooks 20th Anniversary Fan Ring (1,500) presented by Whataburger, Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Apr 25 at 7:05 PM - Rusty Hook Rodeo Barrel Bobblehead (2,000) presented by Texas Bridge Credit Union, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Apr 26 at 3:05 PM - Hooks Guayabera Shirt (2,000) presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

Sun, Apr 27 at 5:05 PM - Hooks Umbrella (1,000) presented by City of Corpus Christi Gas Department

Wed, May 7 at 11:05 AM - Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

Thu, May 8 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, May 9 at 7:05 PM - Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, May 10 at 7:05 PM - Spencer Arrighetti Spaghetti Hooks Bobblehead (2,000) presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair; Boy Scout Night

Sun, May 11 at 5:05 PM - Hooks Mother's Day Cap (1,000 moms) presented by Driscoll Health Plan

Wed, May 21 at 11:05 AM - Education Day presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

Thu, May 22 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, May 23 at 7:05 PM - Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie (2,000) presented by Flint Hills Resources, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, May 24 at 7:05 PM - Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, Hooks Inaugural Game Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Sun, May 25 at 6:35 PM - Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive, Kids Ice Cream Hooks Jersey (1,000 kids 12-and-under) presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy, Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

Thu, Jun 5 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Jun 6 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Beach Towel (2,000) presented by Driscoll, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jun 7 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Hoodie (2,000) presented by Port of Corpus Christi

Sun, Jun 8 at 5:05 PM - H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Sweepstakes presented by H-E-B, Kids Hooks Arm Sleeve (1,000 kids 12-and-under) presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi

Thu, Jun 26 at 6:35 - Star Wars Night

Fri, Jun 27 at 7:05 PM - Malmo Oat Milkers presented by Oatly, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jun 28 at 7:05 PM - Whataburger Field Monument Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO, Girl Scout Night

Sun, Jun 29 at 5:05 PM - Pink in the Park presented by AutoNation, Hooks Ladies Clutch (1,000 ladies) presented by AutoNation

Fri, Jul 4 at 7:05 PM - Independence Day Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Sat, Jul 5 at 7:05 PM - Independence Day Weekend Fireworks

Sun, Jul 6 at 5:05 PM - Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance Postgame Performance

Fri, Jul 11 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Wide Brim Straw Hat (2,000) presented by Reliant, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jul 12 at 7:05 PM - Bluey Character Appearance, BLUE OUT Game

Sun, Jul 13 at 2:05 PM - Bluey Character Appearance

Thu, Jul 24 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Jul 25 at 7:05 PM - Gulf Coast Capital Night presented by Visit Corpus Christi, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jul 26 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Now & Then Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Sun, Jul 27 at 5:05 PM - Kids Hooks Arm Sleeve (1,000 kids 12-and-under) presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi, Pete the Cat Character Appearance

Thu, Aug 7 at 6:35 PM - Harry Potter Hooks Jersey (2,000)

Fri, Aug 8 at 7:05 PM - Whataburger 75th Anniversary Celebration, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Aug 9 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Roll Top Cooler (2,000) presented by AutoNation

Thu, Aug 21 at 6:35 PM - Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Aug 22 at 7:05 PM - Hooks & Astros Hawaiian Shirt (2,000) presented by 1st Community Bank, Orbit Appearance, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sun, Aug 23 at 7:05 PM - Jose Altuve Appreciation Jersey (2,000) presented by CITGO

Sun, Aug 24 at 5:05 PM - Marine Corps Heritage Foundation Theme Night

Thu, Sep 11 at 6:35 PM - First Responders Night presented by LyondellBasell, Bark in the Park presented by Animal Medical Corpus Christi

Fri, Sep 12 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Fan Cap (2,000) presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Sep 13 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Tote Bag (2,000) presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.