Peak Events and Karbach Brewing Announce Three Year Partnership Encompassing the Round Rock Classic and Frisco College Baseball Classic

Allen, TX - Peak Events, LLC and Karbach Brewing Co. announce a three year partnership as the Presenting Sponsor for the Round Rock Classic held at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas and as an Official Sponsor of the Frisco College Baseball Classic held at Riders Field in Frisco, TX.

The joint partnership between Karbach Brewing and Peak Events LLC includes logo and name incorporation with the Round Rock Classic in addition to a multi-faceted in-stadium and digital branding initiative. The event will be known as the "Karbach Round Rock Classic" and in a shortened format can be referred to and searched as "KarbachRRC". In addition, the Frisco Classic and Karbach Brewing partnership will focus on a variety of in-stadium and digital brand placements including signage, interactive fan engagement, and a number of both digital and on-site activations.

"Creating memorable experiences within our community is always a top priority at Karbach," said David Graham, Director of Marketing at Karbach Brewing Co. "Which is why we are thrilled to be creating a partnership with Peak Events that brings the passion of sports and a refreshing glass of beer together."

"Peak Events is proud to establish a relationship with a strong Texas brand in Karbach Brewing," said Ryan Holloway, President of Peak Sports MGMT & Peak Events, LLC. "Karbach Brewing's partnership will greatly enhance our ability to provide unique and memorable experiences for both participating fans and athletes. We are excited to work alongside the Karbach team and look forward to integrating."

The 2022 Karbach Round Rock Classic in partnership with the Round Rock Express is set to take place Feb. 25-27, 2022 with participating teams including the Arkansas Razorbacks, Stanford Cardinal, Indiana Hoosiers, and the Ragin' Cajuns from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The Karbach Round Rock Classic schedule and ticket information can be found at www.karbachrrc.com.

The 2022 Frisco College Baseball Classic in partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders is scheduled for March 4-6, 2022 and is set to host the Texas A&M Aggies, Iowa Hawkeyes, Wichita State Shockers, and the Washington State Cougars. The Frisco College Baseball Classic schedule and ticket information can be found at www.friscoclassic.com.

Both events will be broadcast live via FloBaseball.

Follow the Round Rock Classic and Frisco Classic on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @KarbachRRC & @FriscoClassic to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

