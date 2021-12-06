Ugly Sweater Night and Ladies Night Coming to Sugar Land Holiday Lights

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Sugar Land Holiday Lights (Driven by Bayway Cadillac) enters its fourth week of the 2021-22 season and will be open from Monday through Sunday at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights will be open from 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday (and Sunday) and from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for all remaining openings of Sugar Land Holiday Lights are available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com.

Below is a breakdown of events happening throughout Sugar Land Holiday Lights this week

Monday, Dec, 6

Santa's Nice List - Children ages 4-12 receive a $2 discount on a child ticket.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Silver Bells - Seniors and military members receive a $2 discount on an adult general admission ticket.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Center Field Cinema (Presented by Planet Fitness) - This week's edition of Center Field Cinema will feature the movie "Elf" played on Constellation Field's high-definition videoboard. The movie will start at 6:45 p.m. and those attending the event are permitted to bring blankets and chairs to watch from the outfield grass.

Christmas Onesie and Pajama Night - Attendees wearing a holiday-themed onesie or pajamas will receive a discounted general admission ticket.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Ladies Night - All women in attendance will receive a discounted $12 general admission ticket.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Ugly Sweater Night (presented by Regions Bank) - Attendees wearing a holiday-themed sweater will receive a $2 discount off a general admission ticket.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights features over 3.5 million lights throughout Constellation Field. The event includes themed lighting areas, a walking tour around the field's warning track, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a carnival, a make-your-own s'mores station, vendor shopping and more.

For more information on Sugar Land Holiday lights, visit sugarlandholidaylights.com. For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

