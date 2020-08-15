Patriots Win Fourth in a Row over Blasters

August 15, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Somerset Patriots pitcher Mark Leiter, Jr.

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Mark Leiter, Jr.(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (6-4) defeated the New Jersey Blasters (4-6) 7-4 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

The Blasters jumped out in front with two runs in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Martin Figueroa and an RBI groundout by Tommy McCarthy.

Somerset answered with three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead. Connor Justus drew a bases loaded walk to start the scoring. Sean Guida's RBI fielder's choice tied up the game and Jordan Jackson's sacrifice fly put the Patriots up 3-2.

Shayne Fontana's RBI triple and Joey Rose's sacrifice fly in the next frame extended the lead to 5-2.

Two more runs crossed the plate for Somerset in the bottom of the fourth inning on RBI base hits by Jackson and Kelly for a 7-2 advantage.

The Blasters got a run in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Mark Shenloogian, and another in the top of the seventh on a Figueroa RBI double, for the 7-4 final.

Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) allowed two unearned runs on two hits and struck out seven in five innings for the win. Alex Vargas (0-3) suffered the loss after he allowed five runs on three hits in three innings pitched.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Thursday, August 20th with a 7:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. This weekend's games were presented by RWJBarnabas Health, the Official Health Care Provider of the Somerset Patriots. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2020

Patriots Win Fourth in a Row over Blasters - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.