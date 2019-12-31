Patrik Zilak Named Hustler Player of the Week

December 31, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release







Patrik "Zilly" Zilak of the Danville Dashers

(Danville Dashers) Patrik "Zilly" Zilak of the Danville Dashers(Danville Dashers)

Patrik "Zilly" Zilak grabbed this week's player of the week honors for fantastic showings in the weekend's victorious road trip three-piece against the Columbus River Dragons.

Over the three-game road trip, Zilak tallied up a total of six points on the weekend, as the dynamic forward continues to progress and develop into one of the Dashers' most lethal offensive weapons. Last year, Zilak had a total of 24 points in 46 appearances, and is well on pace to break that mark, with fourteen points in 19 games played.

Zilak had a point in each of the three games played over the weekend, and had a crucial assist on the lone Dashers goal in the Saturday game that was decided in a penalty shootout (the goal courtesy of Levi Armstrong).

All throughout the season, Zilak's hustle and ability to pressure opposing defenses has been evident in the Dashers' best games under head coach Ray Tremblay so far. Zilly was in the zone starting in Friday night's game, where he put in two goals in a 6-2 win for the Dashers to open the Road Trip in Columbus. After that it moved to Saturday, and in the game that would go past the wire to be settled in a penalty shootout, Zilak had an assist on the lone Dasher goal.

He saved the best for last however, as Sunday night in the neutral-site game he played a deciding role in the game, putting two goals past the Columbus goaltender and also chipping in an assist to finish off a heck of a weekend.

The Dashers are back in action against the Mentor Ice Breakers on Tuesday night at the David S. Palmer Arena, for a special New Year's Eve Edition of FPHL action, with an opportunity for fans to skate with the team after the game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2019

Patrik Zilak Named Hustler Player of the Week - Danville Dashers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.