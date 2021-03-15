Parkview Field to Host High School & College Games in April

March 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Before the TinCaps begin their season on May 4, Parkview Field is set to host a record number of high school and college baseball games. From April 2-29, the downtown Fort Wayne ballpark will welcome 46 different schools for a total of 29 games.

"The amateur baseball talent around the Fort Wayne area is truly better than ever," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "After missing out on last season, we're so happy to give local kids the chance to play on the same field that's produced MLB stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. These games will also to be helpful to our staff as we ramp up to the TinCaps season."

Since opening in 2009, Parkview Field has hosted amateur games nearly every year, though the games scheduled for 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic.

The High School and College Baseball Series at Parkview Field starts on April 2 with Purdue Fort Wayne taking on Northern Kentucky in a Horizon League series. Other area colleges competing include Indiana Tech facing Grace College, and St. Francis versus Marian University. Meanwhile, all 12 Fort Wayne high school teams are scheduled to play, too. Additionally, 28 other high schools from the region will be on display as well. See complete schedule below.

Tickets ($6) go on sale March 24 at ParkviewField.com. The Parkview Field Ticket Office also will be open for ticket purchases beginning one hour prior to each day's first pitch. All transactions must be completed by debit or credit card (no cash). The TinCaps plan to utilize a special seating chart to account for physical distancing between pods of fans. Ballpark concessions will be available as well (no outside food or drink is permitted.)

The TinCaps begin their 120-game season on May 4 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate). Opening Day will mark the team's first game since Labor Day 2019, and be the franchise's first ever game at the High-A level, after being promoted from Low-A. TinCaps tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Recent TinCaps News

- TinCaps Hiring for 2021 Season

- TinCaps 2021 Schedule Announced by MLB

- TinCaps Officially Promoted As Padres "High-A" Affiliate

- TinCaps "First in Line" Package for 2021

2021 High School and College Baseball Series at Parkview Field

Date Schools First Pitch

- Friday, April 2 Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky 4 p.m. (DH)

- Saturday, April 3 Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky 1 p.m.

- Wednesday, April 7 Eastside vs. DeKalb 4:30 p.m.

Wabash vs. Mississinewa 7 p.m.

- Friday, April 9 University of St. Francis vs. Marian University 4 p.m. (DH)

- Saturday, April 10 Homestead vs. Wapahani 10:30 a.m. (DH)

- Tuesday, April 13 Northrop vs. Wayne 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights vs. Lakeland 7 p.m.

- Wednesday, April 14 Indiana Tech vs. Grace College 4 p.m. (DH)

- Thursday, April 15 South Adams vs. New Haven 4:30 p.m.

Northfield vs. Eastbrook 7 p.m.

- Saturday, April 17 Concordia vs. South Side 10:30 a.m.

West Noble vs. Garrett 1 p.m.

- Tuesday, April 20 Woodlan vs. Leo 4:30 p.m.

Southern Wells vs. Southwood 7 p.m.

- Thursday, April 22 Snider vs. Norwell 4:30 p.m.

Carroll vs. East Noble 7 p.m.

- Friday, April 23 Bishop Luers vs. Canterbury 4:30 p.m.

Warsaw vs. Plymouth 7 p.m.

- Saturday, April 24 Churubusco vs. Manchester 10:30 a.m.

Whitko vs. Angola 1 p.m.

- Tuesday, April 27 Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakewood Park 4:30 p.m.

Columbia City vs. Bellmont 7 p.m.

- Thursday, April 29 Bishop Dwenger vs. North Side 4:30 p.m. (DH)

DH = Doubleheader

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.