Day Air Ballpark to Host University of Dayton Baseball

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons are excited to announce that University of Dayton Flyers baseball team will play three Atlantic 10 matchups this Spring at Day Air Ballpark. The Flyers will begin play when they host George Mason on Friday, April 16th under the lights for a 7:00 p.m. matchup. The Flyers will then return to Day Air Ballpark just one week later, Saturday, April 24th for a doubleheader when they host the St. Louis Billikens at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. as part of two 7-inning contests.

Date Time Away Team Home Team

Friday, April 16, 2021 7:00pm George Mason University of Dayton

Saturday, April 24, 2021 10:00am St. Louis University of Dayton

Sunday, April 24, 2021 1:00pm St. Louis University of Dayton

"We are very pleased to have some of our local colleges and universities utilize Day Air Ballpark," said team president Robert Murphy. "The stadium is a world-class, minor league ballpark, and it is great to open the facility for the players and coaches to compete at our ballpark. We have updated Day Air Ballpark to welcome back fans safely and are eager to open up the stadium gates."

The Dayton Dragons has consulted extensively with Kettering Health Network and local and state health departments to ensure a safe return for players, staff, and fans. Safety upgrades include plexiglass installed throughout the building, touchless bathroom fixtures, cashless concessions, proper social distancing measures and signage, digital ticketing, and other COVID improvements.

The public is welcome to attend. Due to capacity limitations, a limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are $5 for children and $8 for adults. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be purchased in advance by going to the Dayton Dragons website.

Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Tickets for all three game will go on sale Monday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. at this buying link:

- Ticket Link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/node/55#/

- Promo Code: UD

"At the University of Dayton, we greatly value the student-athlete experience. Opportunities to create new experiences such as this, in a unique downtown setting and in a very well-regarded professional stadium, are extremely valuable to our growing program under Coach King," noted Neil Sullivan, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Dayton.

