Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks Presented by Pizza Hut on Deck for November 22

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to once again host the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks presented by Pizza Hut on Wednesday, November 22 as part of Downtown Fort Wayne's Night of Lights.

The fireworks show is set for 8 p.m., capping off a HolidayFest kickoff around the city. Parkview Field's gates will open at 6 p.m.

General Admission seating is free to the public with no ticket required.

A concession stand on the concourse will be open for all guests with items such as hot cocoa, coffee, beer, soft drinks, water, hot dogs, chicken tenders, burgers, and snacks.

Meanwhile, heated, indoor Luxury Suites are available to purchase for $100, accommodating up to 20 guests with a perfect view of the fireworks. (Food and beverage service is also included for an additional $250-plus.)

Outdoor Club Seats are on sale, too, for $5, and provide access to the heated, indoor Suite Level Lounge Bar, which will have food and drinks available to purchase from 6-9 p.m.

To book, contact Parkview Field's Special Events Manager Holly Raney at 260-407-2820 or raney@tincaps.com.

"Thanks to our partners with Pizza Hut and the Downtown Improvement District for making this free, fun, family-friendly event possible," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "The TinCaps and Parkview Field are proud to be active members of our community year-round."

Award-winning Parkview Field hosts special events 12 months a year, including holiday parties and batting cage rentals. Dates are already filling up fast for this holiday season.

"Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne is proud to partner again with the TinCaps for Parkview Field's Holiday Fireworks," said Todd Hollman, President and CEO of Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne, Inc. "Having grown up here, I still have special memories as a kid of going downtown to see the holiday lights. We're glad to play a role in seeing this Fort Wayne family tradition continue."

Note that Parkview Field's North Gate on Jefferson Boulevard (center-field concourse area) will close at 7:45 p.m. in advance of the fireworks.

