Parker Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

May 31, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release


FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday morning that Fredericksburg Nationals left-handed pitcher Mitchell Parker has been named Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for May 24-30.

Parker, 21, made two starts in Fredericksburg's series win at Down East last week, going 2-0 with 22 strikeouts over 12.0 scoreless, one-hit innings. He pitched the series opener on Tuesday, earning his first professional win and taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning, ultimately allowing one hit over 6.0 scoreless frames with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 FredNats win. He was even better in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, striking out 12 Wood Ducks batters and turning in 6.0 no-hit innings in a 7-2 victory.

Parker, the fifth-round selection of the Nationals in the 2020 Draft, is 2-2 through his first five starts. He leads the Low-A East in ERA at 2.92, innings pitched at 24.2, opponent batting average at .161, and strikeouts with 43.

The Fredericksburg Nationals return home for a six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds beginning on Tuesday. First pitch of the opener from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50, or watch a video stream with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

Low-A East League Stories from May 31, 2021


