Panthers Sign Offensive Lineman DJ Stuckey

November 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Panthers have added versatility and experience to the offensive line with the signing of former UNLV and Cal Poly standout DJ Stuckey.

"DJ is a skilled offensive lineman with IFL game experience who loves to compete and brings it to opponents," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has the foot quickness to consistently find top positioning in the first phase of the block and plays with solid leverage and body control to sustain and keep running lanes open all day."

Stuckey brings a professional track record to the Panthers after splitting time as a rookie in the 2024 IFL season with Northern Arizona and Quad City.

He played center at both pro stops but can be plugged in at any of the three offensive line positions. At UNLV and Cal Poly, Stuckey was used at center, guard, and tackle. He finished his college career in the Mountain West Conference to challenge himself against better competition and enhance his professional prospects.

"I feel I'm versatile and capable of playing wherever the team needs me," said Stuckey. "I've followed Coach Keefe since his time at Northern Arizona. He's straightforward and honest, with a lot of energy. Anybody can see that from a mile away."

