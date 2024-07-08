Panthers Fall to NAZ 47-46

July 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

SAN JOSE - Kicker Axel Perez drilled a deuce with four seconds left in the fourth quarter as Northern Arizona rallied for a 47-46 win over the Bay Area Panthers to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Panthers (11-3) led 46-23 with 9:21 to play in the final period when Daquan Neal connected with JT Stokes for a 13-yard touchdown before the Wranglers mounted a charge.

Josh Jones led Northern Arizona (9-5) to three consecutive touchdown drives and pulled his team to within 46-43 with four seconds left on a 5-yard scoring pass to Gene Coleman II. Perez drop-kick added two points to trim the edge to 46-45.

With the ball set on the goal line for the kickoff, Perez drove the ball through the uprights for two points to give the Wranglers their first lead of the game.

During the decisive 23-0 run in 5:04, NAZ recovered two onside kicks, converted a pair of drop-kicks after touchdowns and the game-winning deuce.

"Credit to Northern Arizona for never quitting and proving how no lead in an Indoor Football League game is safe," said Bay Area Head Coach Rob Keefe.

The Panthers built their lead on the strength of five straight touchdown drives to start the game. Neal threw four scoring passes and Shane Simpson's 5-yard run gave Bay Area a 34-15 lead just before halftime.

Over the first two periods, the Wranglers' only touchdown came on a 1-yard run from Jones with 57 seconds left in the half. Perez added a two-point drop-kick and supplied the rest of the offense with a 20-yard field goal and a 21-yard drop-kick worth four points.

"We have a finishing problem on our football team. Complacency is the number one killer of a good football team," said Keefe. "And If we think we have any chance at being great or elite, we have to learn how to close out football games. It starts with our everyday habits in practice, in the film room and how we take care of our bodies."

In the loss, Neal completed 13 of 18 passes for 171 yards and six touchdowns. Josh Tomas and Pierre Williams led the Panthers with five catches apiece--Tomas catching two for scores and Williams with one touchdown. All three of JT Stokes' receptions resulted in touchdowns.

Antwon Kincade paced with the defense with 15 tackles, including 13 solo stops.

Bay Area had already clinched a first-round home playoff game and missed an opportunity to secure the top seed in the Western Conference. Northern Arizona moved into a tie with Vegas for fourth in the conference with the two teams playing each other next week in Prescott Valley.

The Panthers will play their final regular season home game against Duke City next Saturday at 6:05.

