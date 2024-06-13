Panamanian Blas Pérez Returns to Dallas Sidekicks for 2024-2025 Season

June 13, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the re-signing of Panamanian Forward, Blas Pérez for the upcoming season. The 2024-2025 MASL season will mark Pérez's third season with the Sidekicks. Per team and league guidelines, additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Pérez started with the Sidekicks in the 2022-2023 MASL season despite starting his professional soccer career in 1998 with Panamá Viejo. During the 2022-2023 season, Pérez had a standout indoor rookie performance scoring 11 goals and 5 assists in the nine games he appeared in. With this breakout season, Pérez was a nominee for the 2022-2023 MASL Newcomer of the Year.

Last season, Pérez continued his goal-scoring abilities and scored 20 goals and had 3 assists in just 15 games. One of his most notable games last season was against the Milwaukee Wave on January 13, 2024, where he scored four goals and had one assist. Pérez didn't shy away from scoring some impressive goals last season either, because he was nominated for MASL Goal of the Week five times and was the Sidekicks Man of the Match three times throughout the season.

Come see Blas Pérez and new Sidekicks Head Coach Terry Woodberry for the 2024-2025 season and secure your spot today with a Season Ticket Membership. Visit dallassidekicks.com/seasontickets or call 469-393-0160 for more information!

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 13, 2024

Panamanian Blas Pérez Returns to Dallas Sidekicks for 2024-2025 Season - Dallas Sidekicks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.