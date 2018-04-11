Palm Beach Splits Double-Header with Dunedin

Jupiter, FLA - Pitching was the main headline in both of Wednesday's games between the Palm Beach Cardinals and Dunedin Blue Jays with the Cardinals taking game one by a 2-1 score before Dunedin won the night cap 2-0.

In game one, Anthony Shew earned the victory and threw a complete game while only allowing one run on four hits. He added seven strike outs and did not walk a single batter.

With the game tied at 1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, J.B. Woodman hit a walk-off two-out single to give Palm Beach the victory. He was the only Palm Beach player to record a multi-hit game in the opener.

In game two, starter Ronnie Williams threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings to keep Palm Beach in the game.

Colton Thomson allowed one run in his 1 1/3 inning pitched before being relieved by Jacob Patterson who threw a scoreless inning.

Dunedin scored one more run off of Will Latcham in the top of the seventh.

Palm Beach had runners in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings but were unable to convert.

The teams will meet for the final time until late August on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.

