Kerrigan Leads 9-0 Rout Of Fire Frogs

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle (4-3) used a six-run second inning to cruise past the Florida Fire Frogs (2-5), 9-0, on Wednesday Night at Hammond Stadium.

Miracle right-fielder Jaylin Davis led off the big second inning with a single. After Nelson Molina grounded out, Jared Foster drew a walk and Alex Perez singled to load the bases for Brandon Lopez. The Miracle shortstop drove in the game's first run on a ground out to third.

With runners at second and third and two out, the Miracle put together four consecutive hits. Jimmy Kerrigan hit his second home run of the season, a three-run blast to right. Mitchell Kranson followed with a base hit, Caleb Hamilton knocked him in with a double, and Travis Blankenhorn capped off the second inning scoring with a base hit to center.

Then, in the sixth inning, the Miracle scored the game's final runs. With two outs and the bases empty, Fort Myers once again strung together four consecutive hits. After Perez and Lopez singled, Kerrigan lined an RBI double to left, his fourth run batted in of the night. Mitchell Kranson followed with a two-run single.

Staked to an early six-run lead, Miracle southpaw Anthony Marzi (1-0) was tremendous, tossing six and one-third scoreless frames. The University of Connecticut product scattered just four hits and did not walk a batter. He fanned five. Logan Lombana followed Marzi and bounced back after a rough outing last Friday. The right-hander went the final two and two-thirds innings, allowing just one hit.

The four-game series between the Miracle and the Fire Frogs concludes Thursday night in Fort Myers. Tucker Davidson (0-1, 5.40) gets the ball for the Fire Frogs, while Tyler Wells (0-0, 2.25) toes the rubber for the Miracle. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

