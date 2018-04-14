Pair of 2017 Bombers Making an Impact this Season

Bryan/College Station, Texas - The Brazos Valley Bombers have seen a great deal of their players go on to have success. Two former Bombers that have had successful 2018 college seasons are a pair of Bombers from the 2017 team, Texas A&M Junior Michael Helman and University of New Mexico Redshirt Freshman Connor Mang.

Hitting at the top of a strong Aggie lineup, Michael Helman has translated a 2nd team All-TCL Second team season into a strong Junior season for Texas A&M. On the year, Helman is hitting .385/.470/.559, which leads the team in each category. Helman has also hit four home runs, including a three run home run in last night's win against Alabama.

After redshirting last season, and being hampered by injury during the 2017 Texas College League season, Connor Mang has provided a solid Freshman campaign for the Lobos baseball team. This season, Mang has been able to hit .291 with an on-base percentage of .398, while having a walk to strikeout ratio of 15:17. Those numbers have improved since the start of conference play, where Mang is hitting .333. Connor will also be returning to Brazos Valley this summer, where he will look to be a part of another championship season.

