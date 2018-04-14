Twins Add Two from UTRGV

Texarkana, USA - The Texarkana Twins are excited to announce the addition of a pair of players from University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) to their 2018 roster. Both Oliver Closer and Coleman Grubbs agreed to join the Twins in their quest to bring the 2018 TCL Championship to Texarkana.

Oliver Closer is a Freshman catcher for UTRGV. He was a varsity starter all four years of high school finishing his senior year with batting an impressive .500 going 32 for 64 with 12 doubles, three triples, 22 RBI and 12 runs scored in 23 games. Closner was named as District 32-5A MVP as a junior and District Defensive Player of the Year his sophomore year.

Coleman Grubbs is a Sophomore outfielder for UTRGV, who has made a strong impression in his first season on campus. One of only 3 players to start all 34 of the games for the Vaqueros and leads the team in batting average by hitting .333. Grubbs has also been a menace on the base paths, as he ranks second on the team in stolen bases and has only been caught stealing once.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana

