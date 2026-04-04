Paige Bueckers X Diana Taurasi at the Final Four!

Published on April 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







This video features a whole lotta buckets AND a whole lotta aura

Paige Bueckers and Diana Taurasi are here!

And heyyyy Kaitlyn Chen







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.