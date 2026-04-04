WNBA Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers X Diana Taurasi at the Final Four!

Published on April 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video


This video features a whole lotta buckets AND a whole lotta aura

Paige Bueckers and Diana Taurasi are here!

And heyyyy Kaitlyn Chen

Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 3, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central