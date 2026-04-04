Paige Bueckers X Diana Taurasi at the Final Four!
Published on April 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
This video features a whole lotta buckets AND a whole lotta aura
Paige Bueckers and Diana Taurasi are here!
And heyyyy Kaitlyn Chen
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 3, 2026
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