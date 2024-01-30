Padres Announce 2024 Lake Elsinore Storm Coaching Staff

January 30, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The San Diego Padres today announced the members of the 2024 Lake Elsinore Storm Coaching Staff.

Manager: Lukas Ray

Lukas Ray is in his 4th year with the San Diego Padres and this will be his 3rd year managing inside of the organization. In the past two seasons, he has managed the ACL Padres to a combined 59-51 record, going four games over .500 in both seasons. Before joining the organization, he gained coaching experience at Middle Tennessee State, Charleston Southern University, Florence-Darlington Technical College, and the University of South Carolina - Lancaster.

"It's an absolute honor for our Padres leadership to provide me with this opportunity. We have a dynamite staff and it's our job to develop players and win games, but we can only do that with the support of the fans in this Lake Elsinore community. We look forward to meeting the fans, serving in the community, and developing players in a way that helps us produce a quality level of on-field performance. Go Storm and Go Padres."

Pitching Coach: Robbie Price

This will be Robbie Price's 3rd year with the San Diego Padres. He was with the ACL Padres in 2022 and 2023 with Luka Ray and served as their Pitching Coach. He played collegiately at Tulane University prior to coaching.

Hitting Coach: Eric Del Prado

Eric del Prado is in his 2nd year with the San Diego Padres and worked with both Lukas Ray and Robbie Price as the Hitting Coach with the ACL Padres in 2023. He was also a coach at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon for four years before joining the San Diego Padres Organization.

Bench Coach: Oswaldo Pirela

This is Oswaldo Pirela's first season with the San Diego Padres organization. He played three years with the Texas Rangers organization from 2009-2011.

Strength Coach: Mark "Boom" Spadaveccia

The only returning member from the 2023 Lake Elsinore Storm coaching staff, Mark Spadaveccia worked as the Strength Coach last season and is in his 13th year in professional baseball. This will be his fourth season with the San Diego Padres. Before joining the Storm Coaching Staff in 2023, he was with the San Antonio Missions for two seasons. He has a Science Degree from Marquette University and graduated with a Sports Science Degree at Florida State University.

Athletic Trainer: Juan Pena

Juan Pena is in his first season with the San Diego Padres. From 2018-2023 he worked as an Athletic Trainer within the Detroit Tigers organization with a majority of that time at the Florida Complex League.

Performance Analyst: Brendan Amend

Brendan Amend previously worked within the Tampa Bay Rays organization and this will be his first season with the San Diego Padres. He is currently a staff member at the Point Loma Nazarene University Biomechanics Lab.

Video Coordinator: Tyler Jones

Tyler Jones is in his first season within the San Diego Padres Organization and is an alumni of the San Diego State Aztecs.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 30, 2024

Padres Announce 2024 Lake Elsinore Storm Coaching Staff - Lake Elsinore Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.