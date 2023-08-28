PaddleHeads What's on Deck 08/29 - 08/31

August 28, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The 2023 PBL season is racing to a close. But don't worry, Missoula -- we saved the best for (almost) last. Our second-to-last regular season homestand against the Great Falls Voyagers features some of our best promotions of the year for fans on two legs or four. Join us for the Pet Gala, University of Montana Night, and more! Tickets are available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Tuesday, August 29th | FUNdraising with the PaddleHeads | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Tuesday is FUNdraising Night with the PaddleHeads. Local Montana non-profits can sell tickets to Tuesday's game and keep 100% of the proceeds. Come out to help us give back to the community and have fun doing it!

Wednesday, August 30th | Pet Gala + Woof Wednesday | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Got a pet who's ready to make a statement? ALL pets are welcome to flaunt their stuff this Wednesday at the PET GALA - the biggest night in all of fashion, PaddleHeads style. Dress your pet up and bring them down to participate in a talent show, CAT walk, costume contest, and more! Woof Wednesday is presented by Scheels and 104.5 The U.

Thursday, August 31st | University of Montana Night + Trapper Cap Giveaway + Thirsty Thursday | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

Thursday promises to be a boozy doozy of a night. See your PaddleHeads dressed in specialty University of Montana jerseys, up for auction post-game with all proceeds benefitting the University of Montana Food Pantry. Get here early and collect your Griz x PaddleHeads trapper cap, FREE to the first 750 fans! And don't forget to swing through concessions for THIRSTY THURSDAY $3 PBRs, presented by Park Side Credit Union and 96.3 The Blaze. The night is presented by TDS Fiber and Advanced Imaging.

Bid on a game-worn University of Montana Night jersey starting Tuesday at www.gopaddleheads.com !

FOUR DAYS LEFT to save on 2024 Season Tickets with Paxton's Presale!

Offer expires August 31st - Buy now and save 20% on 2024 season tickets with Paxton's Presale! Inquire about season tickets at https://www.gopaddleheads.com/landing/Paxton-s_Presale.

Playoff Tickets are Available Now!

It's almost that time of year, Zootown. Your PaddleHeads have clinched home field advantage throughout playoffs! Get your tickets TODAY at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list - we need your help to bring home to 2023 PBL Championship title!

All 96 PaddleHeads Games in 2023 are Streamed on FloSports! Contact: Madeline Schallmoser - Social Media and Marketing Intern | mschallmoser@gopaddleheads.com

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at https://flosports.link/41Xn4CL.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.