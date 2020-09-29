PaddleHeads to Host Matchstick Productions: HUCK YEAH Premiere

On Saturday, October 17th, join the PaddleHeads as they partner with Matchstick Productions, the Missoula Freestyle Team, and the Missoula Ski Education Foundation to bring their new ski and snowboard film "HUCK YEAH!" to Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Matchstick Productions' 2020 ski film is packed with the best skiers in the world, charging hard and having fun in some of the most spectacular locations. Prepare to have your mind blown as Hoji, Sam Kuch, Bobby Brown and the breakout girl posse "The Blondes," have the time of their lives shredding and stomping. Tickets available now at: https://bit.ly/Matchstick-Missoula.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: https://youtu.be/HowDa38qi_0.

The partnership between Matchstick, the Missoula PaddleHeads, the Missoula Freestyle Team, and the Missoula Ski Education Foundation will serve as a fundraiser as the organizations work together to make sure our community, and athletes can engage in their snow sports this season!

The film will have an opportunity for patrons to "Enter to Win" awesome giveaways from our partners at Arcteryx, Atomic, The North Face, K2, 10 Barrel Brewing, Alaska Airlines, Stanley and more! You will be given instructions to sign up during the intro of the movie!

Four ticketing options are available to patrons:

- $130 - Personal Party Deck Fire Pit for up to six people, includes smores kit and popcorn

- $120 - On-field Fire Pit for up to 6 people, includes smores kit and popcorn

- $40 - on-field 10' x10' social distanced squares for up to four people.

- $80 - on-field 20' x10' social distanced squares for up to eight people.

- $13 adults, $10 for 15 and under, and children 5 and under are free - Individual GA tickets in the seating bowl.

As we prepare for another amazing winter in the mountains, the safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for reopening the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com . The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Mandatory face coverings while walking around the facility, diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

