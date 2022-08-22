PaddleHeads Tally 26 Combined Runs in a Pair of Wins

Missoula, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads squared off in a twin bill of sorts with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday. After seeing play suspended at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park on Saturday, play of that game would continue on Sunday afternoon. The Originally scheduled game for Sunday would then take place after the conclusion of that game. The thunder, and rain may have brought a stop to the action Saturday night, but it would prove to only prolong the inevitable as Missoula's offense would prove to be a driving force.

After jumping to a 6-0 advantage before play was suspended Saturday night, Missoula would keep things rolling when play continued as the PaddleHeads offense kicked back into gear. Highlighted by a 4-run rally in the eighth, the PaddleHeads would cruise past Idaho Falls in game 1 by a final score of 12-1. Game 2 saw the PaddleHeads immediately set the tone with a big rally in the first inning that saw Missoula grab a sizable advantage. That would prove to tell the story for the rest of the afternoon as the PaddleHeads would cruise to a 14-2 win.

