PaddleHeads Tab Brown, Przybilla to Round out Field Staff

Missoula, MT. - Wednesday, the Missoula PaddleHeads announced the addition of Hitting Coach Bobby Brown, and Assistant Coach Mason Przybilla. The duo completes the PaddleHeads 2021 Field Staff, joining Manager Michael Schlact and Player Personnel Consultant George Horton.

Bobby Brown brings +20 years of professional baseball experience as a player, coach, scout and manager to Missoula. After playing his college ball at the University of Oklahoma, where he hit .362 for a squad that reached the 1995 College World Series, Brown made his professional baseball debut with the Springfield Capitals of the Frontier League in 1996 before signing with the Kansas City Royals the following year. After returning to independent ball in 1998, Brown ultimately wrapped up an extremely successful 10-year career in professional baseball, hitting .301, with 368 RBI in 623-games with nine different franchises. His tenure in different leagues not only gave him the opportunity to improve his skills at the plate, but to also learn what it took to become a successful manager in independent baseball.

After hanging up his cleats, Brown spent his first three seasons as an Assistant Coach at Allan Hancock College. In 2010, he managed the Las Cruces Vaqueros of the Continental Baseball League before moving to the North American League where he served as the San Angelo Colts hitting coach in 2011. Brown would quickly return to a managerial position and stay there for the better part of the decade, leading the charge for: Abilene Prairie Dogs (2012), Amarillo Sox (2013, 2014), Amarillo Thunderheads (2015), and the Lincoln Saltdogs (2016 - 2019). Most recently, Brown returned to the grounds of his professional debut, as the Frontier League's Gateway Grizzlies Director of Baseball Operations and Hitting Coach in 2020.

"Bobby Brown's resume in baseball speaks for itself, but his coaching resume in independent baseball is truly top notch." said PaddleHeads Manager Michael Schlact. "Our hitters are in amazing hands with Bobby, and I couldn't be more excited to have him join the staff. His knowledge of the game and feel for the professional player, makes him someone I respect greatly."

Newly anointed Assistant Coach, 24-year-old Mason Przybilla, has yet to have the opportunity to build a career that rivals Brown, but he's already begun establishing it. Collegiately, Przybilla spent two seasons behind the plate for Williston State College (2015, 2016) before finishing his undergrad, and playing career at Mayville State (2017, 2018). Mason was All-Conference as a freshman and three-time All-Academic All American as a student-athlete at Williston State College (once) and Mayville State (twice). Mason was recognized as the "Champion of Character" as a student-athlete at Mayville State. He was also a three-time conference champion, twice at WSC and once at Mayville State. Przybilla took the fast track to building his coaching resume, transitioning immediately from a player, to be named the Head Coach of Williston State College in 2019. After two seasons as the skipper of the Tetons, Mason will make his professional coaching debut with the PaddleHeads this summer, while also retaining his Head Coach position with WSC.

"Joining us from Williston State, Przybilla brings an electric energy and a contagious attitude." said Schlact. "His knowledge and feel of the game, far surpass his age and I'm lucky to have someone with his character and baseball acumen to help bring a championship to Missoula, this summer."

