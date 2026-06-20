PaddleHeads Roll Past Glacier, 11-5

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Riders Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads got back on the winning train as they rode the arm of starting pitcher Jaren Jackson to an 11-5 win over the Glacier Range Riders in the first game of a three game series in Glacier. The PaddleHeads improved their record over the Range Riders to 4-0 on the season with all four wins coming on the road.

Glacier jumped out to an early lead on a 2-run single by 2B Tommy Rover in the 1st and a RBI single by SS Jacob Steele in the 2nd. Meanwhile, Glacier starting pitcher Evan Langston cruised through the first 3 shutout innings by facing the minimum Missoula batters.

All was turned on its head in the Missoula 4th as the PaddleHeads flipped the script with a 5-run inning where the lineup batted around. LF CJ Dean got Missoula on the board with a 2-run double and then scored on another double by 3B Xavier Casserilla. Mike Koszewski's RBI single and Sergio Gutierrez'RBI groundout completed the scoring in the inning to make it 5-3 Missoula.

Glacier crawled back into the game with single runs in the 4th and 5th, but Missoula put the game away in the 6th. CJ Dean took the first pitch of the inning over the left field wall for his 3rd homerun of the season.

Four batters later, Sergio Gutierrez drove home two more with a double to right center. The big inning was capped off by DH Nich Klemp's 3-run homerun to right field. The 6-run 6th inning made it 11-5 Missoula.

Jackson and relievers Mark Timmins and Matthew Taubensee did the rest of the heavy lifting holding Glacier scoreless over the final 4 frames for the win.

The series continues in Glacier with game 2 on Saturday night at 7:05pm. Follow the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM with full play by play coverage beginning at 6:45pm.

The PaddleHeads return home Tuesday, June 23rd to being a 12 game homestand. Tickets for all PaddleHeads games are available at www.gopaddleheads.com.







Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2026

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