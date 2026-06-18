Billings Inches Past PaddleHeads in 'Knockout'

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads came out firing in game 2 of this 3-game set with the Billings Mustangs a night after a blowout defeat. Missoula grabbed the lead with a rally in the bottom of the 1st and led most of the way. The Mustangs' attack kept the game interesting throughout; however, they delivered counter punches to whatever the PaddleHeads offense threw at them. This set up a tight battle coming down the stretch of the final 3 innings. Thanks in large part to AJ Shaver, Billings found the win column once again.

Trailing by a run going into the top of the 9th, Shaver walked to the plate with a runner in scoring position. The Florida native took advantage, lacing a line drive single to right to knot things up at 11. This sent the game into a 'Knockout Round,' marking the first time this has taken place for Missoula. Shaver was the fitting choice in the scenario, launching 4 home runs in the round. The PaddleHeads did not have the answer on the flipside allowing the Mustangs to bring home a win for the 2nd time in as many nights.

A 4-run rally brought the PaddleHeads to life in the bottom of the 1st. Enzo Apodaca got things started with a double into the alley in right center field plating the first run of the frame. After an RBI single from Xavier Casserilla, Michael Ball, and Mike Koszewski fanned the flames with RBI singles with 2-outs to make the score 4-0. Apodaca and Casserilla were both 3-for-5 in the game and Koszewski was 2-for-4.

The Kansas product was at it again in the bottom of the 3rd inning plating a run with a base hit to left. Koszewski later scored in the inning on an RBI groundout to make the score 6-1. Billings landed its first counter blow soon after this sequence.

A home run from Michael Soper began what was a 4-run rally for the Mustangs in the 4th inning.

3 more runs came home in the inning on a double from Bodee Wright as the Mustangs cut the lead to 6-5. Soper was rock solid throughout finishing 3-for-4 and Wright was 2-for-4.

Jeremy PiÄ...tkiewicz got the ball rolling again for the PaddleHeads in the bottom of the 6th with an RBI single as part of a 4-run rally. After a sac fly from Nich Klemp, Apodaca struck again with an RBI single to give Missoula an 11-6 cushion. The Mustangs offense proved to be lurking at every turn however and fought right back in the game again soon after.

Back-to-back home runs from Adam Cootway, and Kyle Micklus highlighted the efforts of a 4-run push for the Mustangs in the top of the 7th. This trimmed the advantage for Missoula to 1 for the final 3 innings. Thanks to Shaver and work from the bullpen, Billings had the advantage.

Rookie right hander Lucas Hartman was massive down the stretch for the Mustangs in relief keeping the game tight. The former Virginia Cavalier did not allow a run in 2 '..." innings striking out 4 in that stretch. Shaver then tied the game in the top of the 9th to set things up for the Knockout Round. After taking a tough loss on the chin, the PaddleHeads will now have to bounce back to avoid being swept.

Missoula (13-13) will look to end this homestand on a high note in the series finale with the Mustangs (20-6). It will be 'Pride Night' at the ballpark on Thursday to add to the fun at Allegiance Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Be a part of the action in person or tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 18, 2026

Billings Inches Past PaddleHeads in 'Knockout' - Missoula PaddleHeads

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