PaddleHeads Use 4-Run 9th Inning to Pull Away from Range Riders, 7-3

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads bounced back with a 4-run 9th inning to beat the Glacier Range Riders 7-3 on Saturday at Glacier Bank Park. 2B Will Bermudez singled home the winning run in the 9th inning breaking a 3-3 tie. A bases loaded walk to DH Nich Klemp and a 2-run double by LF CJ Dean completed the triumphant 9th inning as the PaddleHeads scored four times to pull away. The win is Missoula's 5th straight against the Range Riders this season with all coming on the road in Glacier.

Glacier starting pitcher Aiden Elfering and PaddleHeads starter Reece Fields exchanged zeros as a pitching dual quickly developed. Both pitchers threw 5 innings of shutout baseball. But that all changed in the top of the 6th. Missoula's cleanup hitter CJ Dean belted a one out homerun to left field with Enzo Apodaca on 1st base to give the PaddleHeads a 2-0 lead.

Bermudez then extended that lead to 3-0 with a solo homerun to straight away centerfield in the 8th.

However, Glacier battled back to the tie the game in the bottom of the 8th thanks to a two-run double by DH Carson Hornung.

But the PaddleHeads wouldn't be denied on this night. With one out, the PaddleHeads started the winning rally with a walk to CF Mike Koszewski, a single by C Sergio Gutierrez, and another walk to SS Jeremy Piatkiewicz. With the bases loaded, Bermudez then singled home Koszewski with the winning run.

Reece Fields was great for Missoula with 5 shutout innings on the mound. New addition RHP Josh Johnson was equally impressive with 2 shutout innings of his own. Matthew Taubensee put down the Range Riders in order to close out the win in the 9th.

Jackson and relievers Mark Timmins and Matthew Taubensee did the rest of the heavy lifting holding Glacier scoreless over the final 4 frames for the win.

The series continues in Glacier with the final game of the three game series on Sunday at 1:05pm. Follow the game as the PaddleHeads go for the sweep on ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM with full play by play coverage beginning at 12:45pm.

The PaddleHeads return home Tuesday, June 23rd to being a 12 game homestand. Tickets for all PaddleHeads games are available at www.gopaddleheads.com.

#PaddleUp #GoPaddleHeads Contact: Matt Ellis, President. | 406.543.3300 | mellis@gopaddleheads.com







Pioneer League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.