PaddleHeads Fall to Mustangs in High-Scoring Finale

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads battled throughout the evening but were unable to overcome an explosive offensive performance by the Billings Mustangs, falling 26-11 Thursday night at Allegiance Field.

Missoula collected 16 hits and scored in five different innings, but Billings used a 13-run third inning and nine home runs to power its way to the victory in this series finale. The PaddleHeads will now look to turn things around quickly in a 3-game series on the road that awaits with the Glacier Range Riders.

After falling behind in the top of the 1st, the PaddleHeads struck first in the home half and continued to chip away offensively throughout the contest. After trailing 4-1 through two innings, Missoula answered with a run in the third, three more in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Furthermore the PaddleHeads added five runs in the eighth inning as they continued to battle until the final out.

William Bermudez led the Missoula offense with three hits and two RBI, while Tyler Stone also recorded three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Enzo Apodaca reached base five times, finishing 2-for-3 with three walks, a double and an RBI.

Nich Klemp scored twice and added a pair of hits, while CJ Dean contributed two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Michael Koszewski collected two hits and scored twice, and Sergio Gutierrez delivered a key two-run single after entering the game behind the plate in his PaddleHeads debut.

The PaddleHeads totaled 16 hits and drew nine walks, producing 25 baserunners on the night.

Billings was led by John McHenry, who hit three home runs and drove in five runs. Michael Soper finished 4-for-7 with a home run, triple and four runs scored. Soper also hit for the cycle in the ballgame to add to what was an otherworldly series collectively for this Mustangs team..

A.J. Shaver recorded five hits and added a homer to conclude what was a massive series for the centerfielder. Shaver finished with 12 hits combined in the series, knocking in 12 runs raising his batting average to .488 on the season. The Mustangs finished with 26 hits and nine extra-base hits.

Despite the result, the PaddleHeads continued to show resilience offensively, posting double-digit runs for the second time this season and recording 16 hits against one of the league's hottest clubs. Now Missoula will look to find its mojo again in the Flathead Valley.

The PaddleHeads (13-14) will head to Glacier Bank Park for the weekend for a 3-game set with the Glacier Range Riders (15-12). Missoula will have a positive result to look back on having swept Glacier earlier this season at Flathead Field. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Hear the call on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2026

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