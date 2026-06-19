Raptors Total Most Runs of the Season with Blowout 24-7 Victory over the RedPocket Mobiles

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - It would take a chapter book to go over every offensive highlight that occurred for the Raptors in tonight's 24-7 victory over the RedPocket Mobiles. That win gave the Raptors the sweep of the three game series against the Mobiles, and kept them on the hot streak of winning 14 of their last 16 games.

It was the Raptor's ace on the mound tonight in Nico Saltoformaggio, who had pitched the most innings and had the most strikeouts of anyone coming into this game. Tonight was no different as Salty went eight innings, giving up just three runs on ten hits with no walks and seven strikeouts, and holding the Mobiles scoreless in six of the eight innings he pitched.

The Mobiles did take an early lead with two runs in the top of the second, however that was the last time they saw themselves ahead as the Raptors then put together six straight innings scoring two or more runs.

The highlight of the night came in the bottom of the fourth when Hank Dodson blasted a grand slam that put the Raptors up 14-2. The Raptors had already scored nine runs across the second and third innings, and Dodson's grand slam truly broke the game open. He finished the night going two for five with five RBIs.

Every single member of the Raptors starting batting lineup got a hit tonight, contributing to a total of 25 hits for the team. Offensive highlights included a five for six night by Sebastian Greico, with two home runs, and Colson Lawrence going three for four with two home runs of his own.

Slightly less flashy contributors included Carmine Lane's steady performance with four RBIs, Dylan Wilkinson's two for two night with three RBIs, and Chase Valentine's three for six night with two RBIs.

The Raptors had a hit in all but one single inning, and showed why they are the top offense in the Pioneer League. They move to 16-11 on the season, and will take on the Boise Hawks in an away series starting tomorrow.







Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.