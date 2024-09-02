PaddleHeads Ready to Close out Regular Season with Exciting Final Homestand

September 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are gearing up for an unforgettable finale to the regular season with a week packed full of fan-favorite events and special promotions. From charity events to themed nights and family fun, there's something for everyone in this action-packed homestand.

Tuesday: Nonprofit Tuesday

We kick off the week with Nonprofit Tuesday, where the PaddleHeads proudly support local organizations.

Wednesday: Woof Wednesday presented by Scheels & Osprey Night

On Wednesday, bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Woof Wednesday, presented by Scheels. In addition to welcoming our canine fans, we're bringing back the Osprey with our special jerseys.

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday presented by Parkside Credit Union

Thirsty Thursday returns with a special offer from Parkside Credit Union. Fans can enjoy $4 PBRs all night long while cheering on the PaddleHeads.

Friday: PowderHeads Night and Final Fireworks Show

Friday promises to be the biggest night of the homestand! Join us for PowderHeads Night as the PaddleHeads don special PowderHeads jerseys. Be among the first 750 fans to receive a FREE pair of winter gloves, courtesy of TDS Fiber. Cap off the evening with our final fireworks show of the season, lighting up the Missoula sky in a spectacular display.

Saturday: High School Baseball Night and Best of Sammy B

Saturday is dedicated to our local community with High School Baseball Night. The PaddleHeads will don special jerseys in support of local high schools, with proceeds benefiting four local baseball programs.

Additionally, it's the Best of Sammy B Night, a heartfelt tribute to Sammy B, who has been a part of the PaddleHeads family since 2018. Don't miss his final performance before he bids farewell.

Sunday: Kids Free Sunday and Mario Kart Tournament

The homestand wraps up on Sunday with Kids Free Sunday, a family-friendly event where kids get in free! Start the day with a pre-game Mario Kart tournament in partnership with the University of Montana E-sports.

The tournament begins at 10 AM, and registration is just $10, which includes a ticket to the game.

Join us for this exciting week of events and help us close out the regular season in style! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit GoPaddleHeads.com or contact our ticket office.

