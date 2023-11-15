PaddleHeads Re-Sign Kamron Willman After his Time with the Minnesota Twins

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads proudly announce the re-signing of shortstop Kamron Willman for the upcoming 2024 season. Willman started off the 2023 season hitting .427/.494/.640 in 89 plate appearances through 21 games. His great start to the 2023 season with PaddleHeads resulted in him signing his first Major League Baseball contract with the Minnesota Twins in June, making him the 14th player to sign a MBL contract since the PaddleHeads became independent in 2021. The signing of this contract was a significant milestone for Willman and the PaddleHeads organization. He returns to the organization after he completed his time with the Minnesota Twins.

While he was a part of the Twins organization, Willman was assigned to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Twins. The Mighty Mussels are out of Fort Myers Florida, and compete in the Florida State League. During his time, Willman appeared in 33 games for the Mighty Mussels, scoring 10 runs.

After his time with the Twins organization the PaddleHeads are excited to welcome him back and are confident that they can continue to develop him on and off the field. Here is what manager Michael Schlact had to say about his return.

"The PaddleHeads organization could not be more excited to welcome Kam back for the 2024 season after his time with the Minnesota Twins. He's a leader on and off the field and is highly respected. We're confident that the PaddleHeads can continue to help develop him as a person and player and help him reach his dreams."

The PaddleHeads organization is thrilled to have Kam back on the roster for the upcoming 2024 season.

His offensive potency as both a power threat and an intelligent baserunner has made him a fixture of the PaddleHeads lineup. The organization strongly believes that he will continue to have a great impact on and off the field.

