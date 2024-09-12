PaddleHeads Playoff Game Postponed Due to Rain

September 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads were scheduled to host the Glacier Range Riders on Thursday evening in Game 2 of the 1st Round of the Pioneer League Playoffs. Due to ongoing rain on Thursday afternoon, Game 2 of this first round series between the PaddleHeads and Range Riders has been postponed and will now be played on Friday evening at Allegiance Field. All tickets purchased for tonight's game will be valid for entry on Friday with no exchanges needed. Game 3 of the series would be played on Saturday evening in Missoula, if necessary. Tickets for both games are available for purchase now at www.gopaddleheads.com.

The NEW Missoula PaddleHeads versus Glacier Range Riders playoff series schedule is:

Game 1 - Tuesday, September 10th - Missoula 2 at Glacier 4 (Glacier leads series 1-0)

Game 2 - Friday, September 13th - Glacier at Missoula 7:05

Game 3 - Saturday, September 14th - Glacier at Missoula 7:05

Glacier took game 1 at home 4-2 to take a 1-0 series lead in the best of 3 1st round series. The winner will take on either Yolo or Oakland in the Championship Series. The PaddleHeads earned home field advantage in the series by ending the regular season at 62-34 which was the best record in the league for the 4th year in a row. Missoula took the head-to-head regular season series against Glacier with a 16-8 record. So, lots of baseball is left to be played.

Yolo and Oakland continue their best of 3 game series tonight in California. The High Wheelers hold a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 over the Ballers Tuesday in Davis, California.

Follow all the action at www.pioneerleague.com.

First pitch for both Glacier at Missoula contests this week are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Get your tickets to be a part of Missoula's playoff push at www.GoPaddleHeads.com or by calling (406)-543-3300. If you cannot catch the action at the ballpark in person, be sure to tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.