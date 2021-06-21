PaddleHeads Move to Full Capacity in Time for Growler Giveaway, Fireworks

Missoula, MT. - In early April, the Missoula PaddleHeads, in conjunction with the Missoula City County Health Department, announced an implementation of a 50% capacity at all Ogren Park Allegiance Field events, to start the 2021 campaign. Today, we take one step closer to normalcy. Beginning on Wednesday, June 23, Ogren Park Allegiance Field will operate at full capacity for all baseball games, and stadium events.

The decision comes in time for a stint of nine games, which are highlighted by some of the PaddleHeads biggest promotions to date. The PaddleHeads kick off the homestand with a six-game series with the Pioneer League's Southern Division leader, the Ogden Raptors, from June 23 through June 28. Following the match up of division leading foes, the PaddleHeads will welcome the Boise Hawks for the second time this season, from June 30 through July 2, closing the homestand with Missoula's favorite annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza. Tickets available online at bit.ly/GETTIX21, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

"After conferring with our local health department officials, we have decided to lift our self-imposed 50% capacity limit and return to full capacity beginning with our next homestand." said PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis.

"Our organization has been very diligent in our commitment to community safety and wellbeing. Despite our return to full capacity, we will still continue to provide safety precautions such as hand sanitizer stations, aggressive stadium cleaning procedures, social distancing suggestions, and face mask wearing recommendations for those not vaccinated. We thank the Missoula City County Health Department for all of their leadership and counsel during these trying times. They have helped us maintain a safe environment for our staff and fans attending events at Ogren Park Allegiance Field and will continue to do so going forward."

Questions about the CDC's guidelines for safe activities? Visit this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/pdfs/choosingSaferAct.pdf?v=1

What's Happening This Homestand?

Wednesday, June 23 | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start That's right, thanks to our sponsors, SHEELS and Trail 103.3, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, June 24 | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are PACKED this year. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 drafts and additional drink specials all night long. Each game will be themed, with an accompanying pre-game trivia! Fans will be encouraged and rewarding for dressing up!

Friday, June 25 | Bike to the Ballpark | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Get those bikes ready. Celebrate two wheels and not four, as we set off for a party to remember with a post- game mobile DJ & Neon bike ride.

Saturday, June 26 | Growler Giveaway & Launch-A-Ball | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thanks to Cranky Sam Public House, Z100, and Eagle 93, the first 500 fans (+21) will take home a one-of-a- kind PaddleHeads Growler! Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion, Launch-A-Ball. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

Sunday, June 27 | 406 Family Fun Day | 4:06pm Gates, 5:05 Start Thanks to ATG Cognizant, and Eagle 93, every Sunday, kids 10 and under (with an accompanying adult) are completely FREE! Bring out the entire family and enjoy fun, family centric entertainment.

Monday, June 28 | Missoula Monday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Alongside Stockman Bank, each Monday throughout the 2021 season, join us in celebrating local non-profits.

Help us, help local organizations as we donate 50% of select group sales to participating non-profits.

Additionally, every dollar raised will be matched by the PaddleHeads to each organization, making 100% of proceeds directly supporting local non-profits! Wednesday, June 30 | Woof Wednesday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start That's right, thanks to our sponsors, SHEELS and Trail 103.3, every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, July 1 | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start Thursdays are PACKED this year. Alongside our partner 94.9 KYSS FM, enjoy $4 drafts and additional drink specials all night long. Each game will be themed, with an accompanying pre-game trivia! Fans will be encouraged and rewarding for dressing up!

Friday, July 2 | FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA | 5:30pm Gates, 6:35 Start The return of Western Montana's best firework displays is finally here. Join the PaddleHeads & ABC Fox Montana for Missoula's favorite annual Independence Day firework celebration!

Since the PaddleHeads Opening Day, they've already notched three sell-outs this season, with some of the biggest promotions of the season just around the corner, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations. Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

