Big Early Innings Doom Hawks

Ogden, UT - Ogden jumped on Boise early, using a four run second inning to jumpstart their offense, as the Hawks lost 14-6 in game two of their series with the Raptors at Lindquist Field.

Boise started by taking the lead in the top of the first inning, getting two runs thanks of an Hidekel Gonzalez RBI single to score Jason Dicochea, who hit a single of his own earlier in the inning, and then Wladimir Galindo scoring on a wild pitch after he worked a walk during his at-bat.

Ogden would tie things right back up at 2-2 in the bottom of the first before the Hawks re-established their lead in the top of the second.

Myles Harris led off with a walk and moved to second when Roby Enríquez was hit by a pitch. After Myles Miller laid down a drag bunt to load the bases, Dicochea would send a fly ball out to center field to bring home Harris to make it 3-2 Boise.

The Hawks wouldn't be able to get any more runs and would pay the price for it as Ogden scored four in the last of the inning to take a 6-3 lead and never looked back, extending their lead to 8-3 in the third as well.

Boise grabbed another two in the top of the fifth to make it 8-5 but Ogden put the game away when they came up to bat, pushing across five runners and ending the inning up 13-5.

Hidekel Gonzalez went 4-5 with 3 RBIs in the loss for the Hawks, collecting a third of their hits and half of their runs batted in during the loss.

Looking to win the series, Boise will have Jake McDonald take the mound in the finale. It will be the first professional start for McDonald who has appeared in two games out of the bullpen since being signed on June 12th.

The Raptors have not announced their starter for the rubber match, which will take place at 7:15 on Monday at Lindquist Field in Ogden.

