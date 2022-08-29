PaddleHeads Leading LA Dodgers for Best Record in All of Professional Baseball

Missoula, MT. - As the Missoula PaddleHeads enter their final regular season homestand of the year, they have much to play for despite already punching a ticket to the Pioneer League playoffs. The PaddleHeads, with a current record of 59 wins and only 24 losses, have a 2 game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in all of professional baseball this season. Missoula is playing at a .711 winning percentage with 12 regular season games remaining. The Dodgers are 2nd best in pro baseball at .698 for a winning percentage.

These rankings are based on all Major League Baseball (1 league, 30 teams), Minor League Baseball (11 leagues, 120 teams), and Major League Baseball Partner League Independent Teams (4 leagues, 48 teams). In other words, Missoula has the best record out of 198 professional baseball teams in the country.

The PaddleHeads enter tonight's action with essentially a 2-game lead over the Dodgers for the best record.

The standings going into tonight's game for best record in professional baseball is:

Best Record in all of Professional Baseball through games of August 28th

Team W L Pct League and Affiliation

Missoula PaddleHeads 59 24 .711 Pioneer League/Independent MLB Partner

Los Angeles Dodgers 88 38 .698 Major League Baseball

Gastonia Honey Hunters 77 37 .675 Atlantic League/Independent MLB Partner

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 75 37 .670 Atlantic League/Independent MLB Partner

Charleston River Dogs 80 40 .667 Carolina League/MiLB Tampa Bay

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 62 31 .667 American Association/Independent Partner

Quebec Capitales 58 32 .644 Frontier League/Independent Partner

Houston Astros 82 47 .636 Major League Baseball

New York Mets 82 47 .636 Major League Baseball

The top teams in each league as of August 28th are:

Major League Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers 88-38 .698

Pioneer League (MLB Partner) Missoula PaddleHeads (Ind) 59-24 .711

International League (AAA) Nashville Sounds (Brewers) 74-48 .607

Pacific Coast League (AAA) Oklahoma City Dodgers (LAD) 71-52 .577

Eastern League (AA) Somerset Patriots (NYY) 73-46 .613

Southern League (AA) Rocket City Trash Pandas (LAA) 70-50 .583

Texas League (AA) Wichita Wind Surge (Twins) 67-52 .563

Midwest League (High A) Great Lakes Loons (LAD) 73-47 .608

Northwest League (High A) Eugene Emeralds (SF) 71-46 .607

South Atlantic League (High A) Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) 73-47 .608

California League (Low A) Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 74-46 .617

Carolina League (Low A) Charleston River Dogs (Rays) 80-40 .667

Florida State League (Low A) St. Lucie Mets (NYM) 67-51 .568

Atlantic League (MLB Partner) Gastonia Honey Hunters (Ind) 77-37 .675

American Assoc. (MLB Partner) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 62-31 .667

Frontier League (MLB Partner) Quebec Capitales 58-32 .644

The Missoula PaddleHeads welcome the Glacier Range Riders to Missoula for a six-game series tonight through Saturday. This is the final regular season homestand of the season. After playing in Boise next week, the PaddleHeads will begin defense of their Pioneer League Championship as the playoffs begin on Monday, September 12th. Tickets for this series and home playoff games are available at www.gopaddleheads.com or by visiting the box office at the PaddleHeads Post Gift Store in downtown Missoula located at 140 N. Higgins Ave.

