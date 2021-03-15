PaddleHeads Ink First Trade in Pioneer MLB Partner League History

Missoula, MT. - Monday, the Missoula PaddleHeads announced the first trade in Pioneer League history after coming to terms with the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks to acquire former Missoula Osprey Catcher, Zac Almond.

Tabbed as the starting Designated Hitter in the 2018 Mid-Season Pioneer League All-Star Game, Almond finished the season with a batting average of .345, 13 homeruns, 53 RBI, and an OPS of .979. Zac closed out the 2018 season with one of the most impressive August campaigns the league has ever seen, producing a .404 AVG., 5 HR, and 20 RBI, he was named the Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Player of the Month for August, and a Pioneer League Post-Season All-Star.

The newly acquired Almond will bring leadership to the Missoula clubhouse, defensive consistency behind the plate, and a balanced swing providing tremendous contact and power at the dish. In 2018, Almond suited up for 56 games in Missoula where he made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous bats in the Pioneer League.

"Acquiring Zac is such a key move for us as we begin this new era of PaddleHeads baseball. He will be leader for our team on and off the field. His 2018 season was one of the best in Osprey history. What a great addition to our team. Our Manager Michael Schlact made his first player move a big one. We can't wait to welcome Zac back to Missoula in May for the start of the season," said PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis.

With Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 2021 season tabbed for May 22, a limited number Season Ticket packages remain, and fans are encouraged to act quickly to ensure they don't miss a minute of the action. Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on player signings, promotions and event announcements, and the latest happenings around the franchise.

