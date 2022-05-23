PaddleHeads Homestand Highlights

May 23, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The 2021 Pioneer League Champions are back with Opening Day on May 25th. Missoula is set to kick off the 2022 campaign with a 3 game series vs the Billings Mustangs from May 25th to May 27th. Tickets available online at https://bit.ly/PaddleHeadsTix, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Wednesday, May 25 | OPENING DAY + World's Largest First Pitch | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

YOUR 2021 PIONEER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS ARE BACK and we're not done celebrating. We're kicking off Opening Night with the Championship Ring Ceremony and an attempt to set the Guinness World Record for largest first pitch at a professional baseball game! To participate, go to gopaddleheads.com, purchase tickets, and click "YES! I want to participate in the world's largest first pitch" at check out! Come be a part of history on Opening Day.

Every Wednesday during the 2022 PaddleHeads season is Woof Wednesday presented by Scheels and U104.5. Every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, May 26 | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00 Gates, 7:05 Start

THIRSTY THURSDAY presented by Cambie Taphouse and 94.9 KYSS FM --- $3.00 Domestic Beers $4.00 Craft Beers

Friday, May 27 | Fireworks + Championship Flag Giveaway | 5:30pm Gates, 7:05 Start

If you thought, "they have got to be done celebrating their championship by now, right?" WRONG! The first 750 fans to the stadium will receive a 2021 Championship flag before the game, and we're blasting fireworks after the game to keep the celebration going! Championship flags are presented by Zootown Sports Cards and Post-Game fireworks presented by ATG.

We are kicking off every 2022 Friday Home Game with an Open-To-The-Public Happy Hour! Come stop by for a discounted beverage and live music at the stadium starting at 5:30 P.M. Phenomenal Friday's are presented by 96.3 The Blaze.

All 48 PaddleHeads Home Games are Streamed for Free on YouTube!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at www.youtube.com/c/missoulapaddleheads.

Tickets are available now online at https://bit.ly/PaddleHeadsTix or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

