the PBL Roundup Show Set to Debut Wednesday Night

May 23, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release







Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced the lineup for its premiere "PBL Roundup Show" set to stream live on PBLNetwork.com this Wednesday night, May 25, 2022, at 7:00 pm MST.

The show will be hosted from Ogren Park at Allegiance Field in Missoula, Montana, home of the 2021 PBL Champion Missoula Paddleheads.

Taking a break from the NBA Playoffs, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley will help kick off the inaugural show along with a segment featuring Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisolm.

"We are so excited to launch the show and so pleased to have Charles Barkley join us as a very special guest," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro. "It's our hope that we get a chance to offer fans of the PBL and all of baseball, for that matter, an inside look into some of the great personalities of the game, some cool things about the cities and ballparks of the PBL and some very interesting commentaries from our hosts and guests."

The "PBL Roundup Show" will stream each Wednesday night of the PBL season (see schedule below) on pblnetwork.com, pioneerleague.com and the Pioneer League team websites. The format of "The PBL Roundup Show" will include insider baseball commentary, analysis, comedy, special baseball and entertainment industry guests and unique in-game, first-hand perspectives from players, coaches and fans. Live cut-ins to each of the PBL games that night will be featured.

"We are so grateful that Charles and Jazz are going to help us launch 'The PBL Roundup Show'," said legendary announcer and co-host Thom Brennaman. "We invite everyone to take a few minutes to join us .... We'll have many great guests in the coming weeks!"

In connection with the PBL's partnership with Syracuse University's Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and the Newhouse School of Public Communications, SU students will be integrated into the show's production, providing research, data analytics and content development.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 23, 2022

the PBL Roundup Show Set to Debut Wednesday Night - PL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.