PaddleHeads Claim Northern Division Pennant in 4-2 Win

September 16, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release









Missoula PaddleHeads' Austen Seide on the mound

(Missoula PaddleHeads) Missoula PaddleHeads' Austen Seide on the mound(Missoula PaddleHeads)

Missoula, MT- Game 3 of the Northern Division Series had a place in the League Championship Series on the line on Thursday night in action between the Billings Mustangs, and the Missoula PaddleHeads. For the second consecutive night, things would remain tight going to the top of the 9th inning with Missoula holding the slight advantage. Runs would be few, and far between for both clubs on this night as both teams would combine for just 10 hits on the night. After a late comeback gave the Mustangs a win in game 2 Wednesday, the PaddleHeads pitching staff would find a way to hold off Billings on this night.

After throwing 1 1/3 innings Wednesday night, Mark Simon's number would be called again in the top of the 9th inning with Missoula out in front by 2. The reigning league pitcher of the year would dial things in striking out Juan Teixiera on a fastball at the knees to record the final out in the ball game to seal a 4-2 victory. In the process the PaddleHeads claimed the Northern Division pennant for the second consecutive season. This also preserved a win for starter Austen Seidel who turned in a fabulous effort over 7 innings. The PaddleHeads will set their sights on defending the Pioneer League Championship which begins Saturday opposite the Grand Junction Rockies. Every game of this best of 3 series will take place at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Tickets are available now at gopaddleheads.com.

More on Missoula's game 3 victory to advance to the Pioneer League Championship Series is available in the attached PDF. A photo from Thursday's game has also been included. credit on the photo goes to Wes Harton.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.