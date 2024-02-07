PaddleHeads Celebrate Girls and Women in Sports Day

February 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads proudly join in celebrating Girls and Women in Sports Day, an annual day that is dedicated to recognizing the remarkable achievements of women and girls in the sports industry. The Missoula PaddleHeads are honored to celebrate the priceless contributions of women in sports, both on and off the field.

With a front office that is predominantly led by females, the Missoula PaddleHeads are ahead of the curve when it comes to women in the sports industry. Currently the organization consists of co-chair Susan Crampton Davis as well as five full time female employees and a great number of female seasonal employees. The front office consists of Senior Director of Sales and Retail Kim Klages Johns, Director of HR and Accounting Rebecca Anciaux, Manager of Retail & Adopt-A-PaddleHead Dawna Kulaski, Manager of Marketing and Creative Content Riley Fox, and Ticketing Operations and Community Engagement Specialist Meredith Wright.

The women of the PaddleHeads organization have carved their paths into the sports industry via a variety of different paths such as internships while others transitioned from completely different career paths. Showing a wide range of how a young womens dream to work in the sports industry can come true and that someone else's path may not be the right path for everyone.

The Manager of Creative Content and Digital Media, Riley Fox, had this to say about Girls and Women in Sports Day. "I think that celebrating Girls and Women in Sports Day is important because it empowers young girls to know that they can do anything and everything that they set their mind to, and they always have been able to. If they truly believe in themselves and work hard enough their dreams will come true."

The Missoula PaddleHeads pride themselves on building a culture where all players and staff feel appreciated and accepted. Through initiatives like Girls and Women in Sports Day, they aim to inspire the next generation of female athletes and leaders.

Season tickets and flex packs for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase, starting at $299.

Season ticket benefits include access to exclusive events for season ticket holders, a 10% discount on retail, and numerous additional perks that enhance the overall fan experience. Sponsorships for the 2024 season are also available for purchase now! If your business is interested in working with the PaddleHeads or to secure your season tickets, visit GoPaddleHeads.com!

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 7, 2024

PaddleHeads Celebrate Girls and Women in Sports Day - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.