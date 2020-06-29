PaddleHeads Announce July 3 Independence Day Celebration

On Monday, the Missoula PaddleHeads announced a plan to continue their annual July 3rd Independence Day Celebration. As with many annual traditions this year, the PaddleHeads' Independence Day Celebration has a new look for 2020. This year, a limited capacity of fans will be treated to a Happy Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with $4 draft beers and a $3 tater tot special, an 8:00 p.m. showing of the 2001 comedy classic, Shrek, followed by an Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza.

Fans attending the PaddleHeads' July 3rd Independence Day Celebration will have five ticketing options to choose from: $100 - on-field 10'x10' social distanced pods for up to four people, $200 - on-field 20'x10' social distanced pods for up to eight people, $25 per person - reserved seating bowl tickets via socially distanced algorithm, $50 per person - VIP Fire Pit seating on the Blackfoot Party Deck for 4 to 6 patrons, and $500 for the exclusive Dugout Experience of up to 10 people. Tickets are available for purchase now at www.gopaddleheads.com, and through all PaddleHeads' social media platforms.

"Each summer, for the last twenty seasons of professional baseball in Missoula, thousands of fans have made baseball and fireworks a part of their annual Independence Day Celebration." said PaddleHeads' Director of Marketing Taylor Rush. "Although we can't bring you baseball this summer, our staff is thrilled to have the opportunity to carry on this Missoula summer staple."

The safety of the Missoula community is our utmost priority. A full COVID-19 Readiness Plan has been created by the Missoula PaddleHeads for operating the venue cautiously, safely, and responsibly, and can be found at www.gopaddleheads.com. The execution of this plan includes: social distancing and crowd control measures, one-way concourse walkways, cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing practices, staff training, PPE guidelines, a full food and beverage plan, and wellness and symptom checks for all staff. Patrons will be strongly advised to wear face coverings, diligently practice social distancing at all times, and asked to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

