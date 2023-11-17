PaddleHeads Acquire 2022 Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year Elijah Gill

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads have announced a significant trade with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Independent Frontier League, acquiring the 2022 Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year, Elijah Gill, in exchange for Jacob Kline and Kevin Santiago. The trade solidifies the PaddleHeads pitching lineup for the 2024 season, combining the 2022 Pitcher of the Year (Gill) with the 2023 Pitcher of the Year (Villa) as Gill will join Missoula's Alfredo Villa at the top of the rotation. This creates a rotation that promises to perform well and challenge all opponents in the 2024 season.

In the 2022 season, Gill made 16 appearances and 15 starts for the Billings Mustangs. He demonstrated remarkable skill boasting an ERA of 3.19 over 87 innings pitched. His outstanding performance on the mound was also evident as he completed 80 strikeouts while issuing only 29 walks. Gill worked at least six innings seven times and only allowed eight home runs on the year. For his efforts, he was named the Pioneer League's Pitcher of the Year in 2022. He spent the 2023 season pitching for Tri-City in the Frontier League and made 16 starts as he continued to be a reliable work horse.

"Acquiring Elijah really solidifies our rotation. With the reigning Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year's for the past two seasons at the top of the rotation, we are sitting in great shape heading into the new year," explained PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. "Congratulations to our Manager Michael Schlact for orchestrating this deal that provides great opportunities for all the players involved."

Gill brings with him proven success in the Pioneer League and joins Alfredo Villa, Jonathan Clark, Dawson Day, and Connor Schultz, who was also a Pioneer League All-Star pitcher last season, in a formidable rotation. With the unexpected addition of SS Kamron Willman from the Minnesota Twins this week to the PaddleHeads roster, this trade gives Jacob Kline an opportunity to play every day in Tri-City where he may not have had that opportunity in Missoula.

