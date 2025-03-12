Pacific FC Signs Mattias Vales to Development Contract

March 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the signing of Mattias Vales to a development contract for the upcoming 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. The 17-year-old midfielder is a product of the Vancouver Island (VI) Wave Program and a student at The Football Academy at Shawnigan Lake.

"Mattias is a player we've worked with and developed from our Trident Academy, intake program and Wave," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's gone through our entire development pathway and has good potential, his ability to adapt and continue to grow with the team is something we're excited about. This development contract gives him the opportunity to play in CPL Matches, we have now integrated him into our regular first team environment and believe he can contribute when needed."

Vales impressed Pacific's VI Wave coaching staff in 2024, which earned him a chance to play with Merriman. He signed his first development contract with the club as a 16-year-old in June 2024 and spent the latter half of the season gaining experience in the Tridents' professional environment by training with the club's first team.

In January, Vales earned even more valuable experience when he travelled to Pacific's partner club, VfL Bochum, of the German Bundesliga, to train with the club's U21 side.

In signing a Development Contract, Vales is eligible to make four appearances for Pacific while maintaining his amateur status and the ability to train with the amateur team that holds his registration, the VI Wave 2007 Boys team. In any one calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two Development Contracts in the CPL.

Vales joined the Trident and then Wave Development programs after spending his early playing days with Gorge United and Juan Da Fuca Soccer.

He is a member of a growing list of talented young players within Pacific's system. The club's development-focused approach has been a cornerstone of its philosophy since its inception in 2019. The addition of Vales further enhances the team's depth and long-term vision for building a competitive squad from the ground up and investing in the future of Canadian soccer.

Pacific FC will kick off their 2025 CPL campaign on Saturday, April 5, at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of March 12, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin

Defenders: Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Eric Lajeunesse, Pedro Machado, Georges Mukumbilwa, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana,

Midfielders: Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Sami Keshavarz, Matteo Schiavoni, Mattias Vales, Sean Young

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Emanuel Montejano, Dario Zanatta

