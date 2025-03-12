OISC and Atlético Ottawa: A Partnership That Empowers Future Athletes and Leaders

March 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







The Ottawa Islamic Soccer Club (OISC) is a community-driven, not-for-profit organization committed to nurturing athletic excellence, personal growth, leadership, and social development in a welcoming and inclusive environment. At OISC, we focus on fostering positivity, mentorship, and a sense of unity, while upholding Islamic values such as integrity, respect, discipline, tolerance, and justice. These principles not only shape the way we play soccer but also how we engage with and support each other.

One of the most unique aspects of OISC is its embrace of diversity. While we are rooted in Islamic sporting principles, our club proudly welcomes athletes from all religious and cultural backgrounds, creating a vibrant community where every player feels valued. We believe that soccer is a universal language-one that can bring people together, celebrate differences, and promote unity.

Our Vision: Building a Stronger Future through Soccer

At OISC, our vision is simple: to provide young athletes with the opportunity to play, learn, and excel in soccer, while fostering a strong sense of personal identity. We aim to unite our community through a shared passion for the game, empowering the next generation of athletes not only to succeed on the field but also to grow as leaders and role models off the field.

We are dedicated to investing in our children, helping them develop into skilled athletes and confident individuals who exemplify the principles of good sportsmanship. Through mentorship, teamwork, and positive guidance, we strive to ensure that our players are prepared to take on challenges both in soccer and in life, becoming leaders who inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

A Transformative Partnership with Atlético Ottawa

We are excited to announce our new partnership with Atlético Ottawa, a collaboration that marks a significant milestone in OISC's journey. This partnership opens doors to unparalleled development opportunities for our athletes, offering a professional pathway to soccer excellence. More than just building technical skills, this partnership helps us further our mission of uniting and inspiring young athletes from all walks of life.

As our athletes connect with Atlético Ottawa, they'll have access to top-tier coaching, training, and exposure that will take their game to the next level. But beyond soccer, the partnership also emphasizes the importance of leadership and community. Together, we are not just developing players-we are helping build a stronger, more united community, one where athletes can rise, learn, and thrive.

"This partnership with Atlético Ottawa is a transformative milestone for OISC. It opens doors to world-class development opportunities, connects our players to a professional pathway, and strengthens our mission to inspire young athletes from all walks of life. Together, we're not just building soccer skills-we're building a stronger, more united community."

As we look ahead, OISC is excited to continue empowering young athletes, fostering community, and creating opportunities that will shape the future of soccer in Ottawa. Together with Atlético Ottawa, we are not just dreaming of a brighter future-we're building it, one player at a time.

Join us in this exciting journey, as we build a new generation of soccer stars and leaders.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.