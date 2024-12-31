Pacific FC Sign Canadian Attacker Ronan Kratt

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced it has signed winger Ronan Kratt to a two-year guaranteed contract, with a club option for 2027.

Kratt, 21, comes to the Tridents having most recently spent time with SV Werder Bremen II. He joined the historic German club's setup on loan from Canadian Premier League (CPL) side York United in January 2023, before the move was made permanent in June of that year.

Kratt made 34 appearances across all competitions while in Germany between 2022 and 2024, scoring 14 goals.

"We are excited to add Ronan in our attack," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He is a very direct and powerful attacking player who is focused on the goal. He has very strong athleticism, he can attack and defend from the front, and he brings the energy that we need in our team and for our fans."

Ottawa-born Kratt played his youth soccer for Ottawa South United and spent two years at the Barca Residency Academy in the US Development Academy League as a teenager, committing at sixteen years old to Carleton University's varsity men's soccer program. While he began training with the Ravens in 2020, Kratt never suited up for the side, instead signing for SSV Ulm 1846 in Germany's U19 Bundesliga. He went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions for the German side, notching four goals and adding an assist.

Kratt returned to Canada to join the Nine Stripes for the 2022 season where he appeared for York 14 times and scored twice.

As a dual citizen, Kratt is eligible to play for both Canada and the United States. In April 2016, he attended camps at the United States Soccer Training Centre with the United States' youth teams. He was later selected for Canada's U-20 team in 2022 and represented the country in two friendlies that year.

Pacific will continue to provide roster updates throughout the off-season as the club looks forward to the 2025 CPL campaign.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of December 31:

Goalkeepers : Emil Gazdov, Sean Melvin

Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom

Midfielders: Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz

Forwards: Dario Zanatta, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt

