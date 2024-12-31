Atlético Ottawa Extends Contract for Midfielder Alberto Zapater

December 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa today confirmed Spanish legend Alberto Zapater will return for his second full season in the nation's capital, on a new one-year contract running until the end of 2025.

Zapater, 39, joined Atlético in June 2023 during the summer transfer window, after the Spanish midfielder's illustrious career in Europe started and ended at his hometown club Real Zaragoza. Since joining Atlético, Zapater has featured 43 times in all competitions, scoring five goals. He was also named one of the club's captains in 2024.

"I am grateful that my teammates and the club have confidence in me, these years have been unforgettable and I'm sure the best one is still to come," said Zapater. "It is a unique experience, being a part of this league in Canada, and sharing it with my family is something I will always cherish. For now, though I am counting the days until February arrives and the whole team is together. I feel the same enthusiasm I had when kicking a ball for the first time. For Ottawa, Vamos Atleti!"

Alberto Zapater captain's Atlético Ottawa at TD Place in 2024 (credit: Freestyle Photography)

Zapater's career spans more than 450 matches at the highest level of European football, including 138 appearances in Spain's top flight, LaLiga. Zapater has played in top-tier leagues across the world, including Italy's Serie A with Genoa, Portugal's Primeira Liga with Sporting CP, and Russia's Premier League with Lokomotiv Moscow.

"We are lucky to get another season of Alberto's experience, leadership and mentorship in the squad," said JD Ulanowski, assistant general Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "On the pitch, he has proven that he still has it, popping up with top performances and very important goals. We're honoured that he has decided to play another year in Ottawa."

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 31, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa picked Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

A complete roster update will be issued by January 10, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 31, 2024

Atlético Ottawa Extends Contract for Midfielder Alberto Zapater - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.