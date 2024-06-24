Pacific FC Hosts BC Derby & New Canadian Match, Presented by CIBC and Sponsored by CHEK News

June 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC will host Vancouver FC in a Salish Sea Derby Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at Starlight Stadium in Langford, presented by CIBC and proudly supported by CHEK News.

B.C.'s two CPL teams face each other for the second time this season; Pacific FC fell to Vancouver FC 1-2 at Willoughby Community Park on May 25. In the 2023 season, the teams finished even in BC Derby matchups, each winning a pair.

In advance of Canada Day, Pacific FC has dedicated this match to honour new Canadians. Fans are asked to come dressed in their best Canadian tuxedos, jean jackets and jeans, to help set a record for largest gathering of Canadian tuxedos.

"Our Island community is made up of so many amazing people from different backgrounds and communities," said Simon Avila, Senior Manager, Marketing & Business Intelligence, Pacific FC. "On our New Canadians Match, we're excited to celebrate some of the cultures of our fans, staff and players through pre-match and half-time performances."

The match will feature a variety of different cultural performances and activations to highlight different cultures in Canada. Multiple groups will perform including Bollywood Beats Victoria, Danza Columbia, Victoria Irish Dancers, Fusion Chibcha, Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club, and the Mexican Canadian Community Association of Victoria.

"There is something for everyone with performances, a $5 food menu, a Canadian Tuxedo Gathering and a BC rivalry showdown on the pitch - throw on your best all-denim outfit and head to Starlight Stadium Thursday nigh t," said Avila.

Pacific FC defender, Thomas Meilleur- Giguère, will be celebrating his 100th career appearance with the club. To mark this milestone, a pre-match ceremony will be held to award Meilleur- Giguère with a custom 100th appearance denim jacket and be recognized for his dedication to the club over 100 games.

Tickets for the match are available here: https://pacificfc.canpl.ca/tickets/

