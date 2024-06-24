Atlético Ottawa v Pacific FC July 7, Will Now Kick-Off at 1pm ET

June 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today announced that its Canadian Premier League (CPL) match against Pacific FC on Sunday, July 7, 2024, will now kick-off at 1pm instead of the previously scheduled 2pm (live on OneSoccer).

Doors at TD Place will open for ticket holders one hour prior to kick-off (12pm ET) as one of the most anticipated re-occurring theme games of the year takes over Lansdowne. At the Beach Party, wear your best fancy dress for a chance to win a $1,000 prize as Atlético enters the final straight of the 2024 CPL season.

As Atletico Ottawa continues its success in the nation's capital, fans of the game in the nation's capital can catch every moment of the action by joining the Atleti family today. For more information, visit atleticoottawa.club.

